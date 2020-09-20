Hilton caught three of five targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings.

Despite facing a seemingly vulnerable Minnesota defense, Hilton didn't garner much attention from Philip Rivers and finished with a rather pedestrian stat line. In fairness, the Colts controlled the game from the second quarter on and threw just 25 times total on the day. Still, it was a bit disappointing from a fantasy perspective to see his workload diminish despite the absences of Parris Campbell (knee) and Jack Doyle (knee/ankle), and he's totaled just 81 yards through two games in the Rivers era. Hilton will enjoy a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Jets and will look to take advantage, especially if his teammates remain out of the lineup.