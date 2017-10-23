Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Produces little versus Jaguars
Hilton caught two of eight targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 27-0 loss to the Jaguars.
Jacoby Brissett was sacked a whopping 10 times on the day, forcing him to release the ball early on many occasions and disrupting his timing with Hilton. The speedster racked up 177 yards in Week 5, but he has produced just 46 yards on three catches in two games since. Hilton remains a risky fantasy play from week to week while Brissett is under center, with another tough matchup on tap for Week 8 against the Bengals.
More News
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Gets nod of respect from Pagano•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Kept quiet in defeat•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Explodes for 177 yards Sunday•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Explodes for 153 yards in Week 3•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Mediocre again in Week 2•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Leads team in receiving, loses fumble Sunday•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...