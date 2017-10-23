Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Produces little versus Jaguars

Hilton caught two of eight targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 27-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Jacoby Brissett was sacked a whopping 10 times on the day, forcing him to release the ball early on many occasions and disrupting his timing with Hilton. The speedster racked up 177 yards in Week 5, but he has produced just 46 yards on three catches in two games since. Hilton remains a risky fantasy play from week to week while Brissett is under center, with another tough matchup on tap for Week 8 against the Bengals.