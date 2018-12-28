Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Questionable, expected to play

Hilton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Titans after not practicing this week, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Normally a player going all week without practicing would be enough to deter fantasy players, but Hilton has made it clear that he plans to play in Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup against Tennessee. It's still worth confirming his status in advance of the Colts' 8:20 ET kickoff, but Hilton has toughed it out through his ankle woes of late and remained productive on gamedays in the process. Expect more of the same in Week 17.