Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Questionable for wild-card game

Hilton (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Texans.

Coach Frank Reich indicated Thursday, per George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin, that Hilton would have sat out a week or two down the stretch to heal up if the games weren't so important to the team's playoff chances. He has not practiced all week, but it seems highly unlikely he will miss the wild-card game after playing through the issue in previous weeks. Hilton and the Colts are very familiar with the playoff foe, squaring off against a Texans defense he's recorded nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns against in two previous meetings this season.

