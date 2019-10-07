Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Quiet game in run-heavy gameplan

Hilton (quadriceps) had four catches (five targets) for 37 yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

Hilton carried a questionable tag into this matchup due to a barking hamstring, but the wideout's limited stat line was due in large part to a brilliantly executed run-heavy, ball-control gameplan (no Colts receiver with more than 46 yards). Prior to Sunday's dud, the 29-year-old had been putting up strong fantasy numbers with 20 receptions, 195 yards and four touchdowns in three games (he missed Week 4 due to injury). Indianapolis' upcoming bye week will give Hilton's hamstring some extra time to get back to full strength, and the talented wideout should be a solid play in a favorable home matchup against the Texans in Week 7.