Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Quiet game in run-heavy gameplan
Hilton (quadriceps) had four catches (five targets) for 37 yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.
Hilton carried a questionable tag into this matchup due to a barking hamstring, but the wideout's limited stat line was due in large part to a brilliantly executed run-heavy, ball-control gameplan (no Colts receiver with more than 46 yards). Prior to Sunday's dud, the 29-year-old had been putting up strong fantasy numbers with 20 receptions, 195 yards and four touchdowns in three games (he missed Week 4 due to injury). Indianapolis' upcoming bye week will give Hilton's hamstring some extra time to get back to full strength, and the talented wideout should be a solid play in a favorable home matchup against the Texans in Week 7.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...