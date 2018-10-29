Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Quiet in 42-28 win

Hilton pulled in just one of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 42-28 win over Oakland.

Hilton's owners can't be happy with this quiet performance, especially when the rest of the Indianapolis offense thrived. It's possible that the speedster's still bothered by the hamstring injury that forced him to miss two games earlier this season, but a Week 9 bye should allow Hilton to get healthier.

