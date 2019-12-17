Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Quiet in return

Hilton caught four of nine targets for 25 yards in Monday night's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

Hilton returned from a two-game absence to lead the Colts in targets, but actually produced next to nothing prior to Indianapolis' final offensive series. On that drive, though, the wideout surfaced for three catches, salvaging some yardage late. Hilton's calf injury seemed to limit his snap count over the course of Monday's game, so it may be worthwhile to continue to monitor his progress ahead of Week 16's matchup against the Panthers.