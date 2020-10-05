Hilton recorded three receptions on five targets for 29 yards in Week 4 against the Bears.

Hilton was overshadowed by Zach Pascal, who both out-targeted and out-gained him on the day. He recorded two receptions of 13 yards, but failed to break free for any big chunk gains as in past seasons. Hilton's volume has also been lacking -- he only has 22 targets in four games -- as the Colts have often worked with a lead this season and been content to employ a run-heavy offensive philosophy. With a matchup against the similar-minded Browns in Week 5, Hilton may be stuck in another-slow paced contest.