Hilton is signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hilton will stay in Indianapolis for at least one more season, catching passes from Carson Wentz after one season working with Philip Rivers. Each of Hilton's five 1,000-yard seasons came with Andrew Luck, but the 31-year-old wideout did play well over the final six weeks of the 2020 regular season, catching 27 passes for 435 yards and five TDs. Hilton won't necessarily see an uptick on last year's average of 6.2 targets per game, but the contract makes it clear the Colts still view him as a reliable starter.