Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Ready for practice

Hilton (ankle) said he's ready to practice at full speed, but he'll allow coaches to determine his workload throughout training camp, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

It sounds like a matter of limiting reps rather than holding Hilton out of 11-on-11 drills or contact work entirely. He was on the field for some OTA sessions in May but didn't practice at mandatory minicamp in June. The 29-year-old wideout avoided offseason surgery after playing through ankle sprains for much of the 2018 campaign.

