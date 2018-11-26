Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Records 125 receiving yards

Hilton caught seven of 10 targets for 125 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

Hilton led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards as he topped the 100-yard mark for the third time this season. He broke off a long gain of 36 yards as he averaged a healthy 17.9 yards per catch. Hilton has caught fire over three games since the team's bye, totaling 19 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns during that time. He'll look to keep it up next Sunday against the Jaguars.