Hilton recorded four receptions on six targets for 71 yards in Week 15 against the Texans.

Hilton was held to only three receptions for 30 yards with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, he nearly turned his performance around with one play when he hauled in a 41-yard catch -- only three yards shy of the end zone. Even with the mediocre performance against an exploitable secondary, Hilton has proven to have a 70-yard floor across his last four games. He'll head into a Week 16 matchup against the Steelers.