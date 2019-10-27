Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Reels in clutch catch
Hilton caught two of six passes for 54 yards during Sunday' 15-13 win over Denver.
The Broncos defense had bottled up Hilton to the tune of just 19 yards entering the Colts' final drive of the game. Needing a field goal to win it, Jacoby Brissett scrambled out of trouble near his own goal and uncorked a seed to Hilton along the sideline for a gain of 35. From there, the comeback was on. Though not particularly deep, the reception was Hilton's longest of the season by nine yards. The veteran target has been a different kind of player with Brissett at quarterback, more of a catch-and-run option than the deep threat he once was (and appears still could be). His modest 11.3 yards per catch this season would be a career low by almost two full yards, but he's getting it done in the red zone like never before, with five touchdowns at the halfway point, just two away from tying a career high.
