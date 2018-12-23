Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Remains hopeful to play
Hilton (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, remains less than 100 percent healthy but hopes to play through the pain, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The ankle issue resulted in Hilton carrying the questionable tag into the Week 15 win over the Cowboys, but he ultimately suited up and hauled in five receptions for 85 yards on eight targets. Though his status will be decided pregame again this week, Hilton looks to be in a better place on the health front after practicing once on a limited basis, something he wasn't able to do prior to the Cowboys game. Assuming Hilton gets the green light to suit up ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, he can probably be deployed in fantasy lineups with confidence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...