Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Remains hopeful to play

Hilton (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, remains less than 100 percent healthy but hopes to play through the pain, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The ankle issue resulted in Hilton carrying the questionable tag into the Week 15 win over the Cowboys, but he ultimately suited up and hauled in five receptions for 85 yards on eight targets. Though his status will be decided pregame again this week, Hilton looks to be in a better place on the health front after practicing once on a limited basis, something he wasn't able to do prior to the Cowboys game. Assuming Hilton gets the green light to suit up ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, he can probably be deployed in fantasy lineups with confidence.