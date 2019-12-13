Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Remains limited at practice

Hilton (calf) remained limited at practice Friday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis,Hilton seems "absolutely committed to playing again this year. Maybe Monday night." That said, we doubt the wideout's status for the Colts' contest against the Saints will be clear heading into the weekend, a context that would put those considering Hilton in Week 15 fantasy lineups in a tricky spot, considering his team's late kickoff.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories