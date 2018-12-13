Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hilton (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Hilton missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday last week due to a shoulder issue, but was able to return in a limited capacity Friday and ended up having a big game in Week 14, despite exiting that contest "momentarily" after appearing to tweak his ankle in the second quarter, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com. As long as Hilton repeats such a practice pattern this week, we'll pencil in the Colts' top wideout as a go this weekend. It is possible, however, that the team could elect to list Hilton as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the Cowboys.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...