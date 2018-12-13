Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Remains sidelined Thursday

Hilton (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hilton missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday last week due to a shoulder issue, but was able to return in a limited capacity Friday and ended up having a big game in Week 14, despite exiting that contest "momentarily" after appearing to tweak his ankle in the second quarter, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com. As long as Hilton repeats such a practice pattern this week, we'll pencil in the Colts' top wideout as a go this weekend. It is possible, however, that the team could elect to list Hilton as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the Cowboys.

