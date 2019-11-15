Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Remains sidelined

Hilton (calf) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hilton is thus trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, an outcome that figures to be confirmed later Friday once the Colts' final Week 11 injury report is submitted.

