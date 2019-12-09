Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Remains week-to-week

Coach Frank Reich said Hilton (calf) is still week-to-week ahead of Week 15's matchup against the Saints, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hilton didn't practice last week, and it appears he's trending toward a third straight absence due to this nagging injury which already sidelined him for the three contests preceding Week 12's loss to Houston. The Colts placed Parris Campbell (foot) on injured reserve Monday, so Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson are slated to lead the team's receivers if Hilton is indeed out.