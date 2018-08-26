Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Returns from injury to face 49ers

Hilton (shoulder) caught two of three targets for 17 yards during Saturday's 23-17 preseason win over the 49ers.

It was initially thought that Hilton would be held out of the contest, but he was cleared to participate and played alongside the first team offense. He made a pair of catches for modest gains in the first quarter before calling it a day. Hilton is unlikely to play in the final preseason contest and will finish the exhibition slate with just three catches for 25 yards, but most important is the fact that he appears to be nearing full strength. There could still be some rust to shake off once the regular season begins, but Hilton seems poised for a return to prominence with an in-form Andrew Luck at the helm.