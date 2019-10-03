Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Returns to limited practice

Hilton (quad) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hilton had missed four straight practices, so his return Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, is an important step forward in terms of his status for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. With that in mind, how Hilton responds to practicing on his injured quad Thursday will go a long way toward determining his Week 5 availability, especially with the Colts' bye looming in Week 6.

