Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Reveals severity of calf injury

Hilton revealed Monday that the tear in his calf was up to three centimeters wide, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hilton said it was initially a two-centimeter tear but then became larger after he re-injured his calf during a Week 12 game against Houston. He eventually returned for Weeks 15-17, catching 10 passes for 123 yards on 16 targets over that stretch, with offensive snap shares of 52, 59 and 68 percent. The upward trend in playing time is a good sign for Hilton's offseason health, and he confirmed Monday that he won't need surgery, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. The 30-year-old wide receiver has one season remaining on a five-year, $65 million extension, with no guarantees for his $14.54 million base salary in 2020, per overthecap.com. The Colts likely intend to discuss a contract extension, but Hilton may be hesitant to make a long-term commitment to a franchise with uncertainty at quarterback.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories