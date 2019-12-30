Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Reveals severity of calf injury
Hilton revealed Monday that the tear in his calf was up to three centimeters wide, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Hilton said it was initially a two-centimeter tear but then became larger after he re-injured his calf during a Week 12 game against Houston. He eventually returned for Weeks 15-17, catching 10 passes for 123 yards on 16 targets over that stretch, with offensive snap shares of 52, 59 and 68 percent. The upward trend in playing time is a good sign for Hilton's offseason health, and he confirmed Monday that he won't need surgery, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. The 30-year-old wide receiver has one season remaining on a five-year, $65 million extension, with no guarantees for his $14.54 million base salary in 2020, per overthecap.com. The Colts likely intend to discuss a contract extension, but Hilton may be hesitant to make a long-term commitment to a franchise with uncertainty at quarterback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...