Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Ruled out this week

Hilton (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The same applies to Parris Campbell (hand), which means Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson are slated to head the Colts' Week 11 wide receiver corps.

