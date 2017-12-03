Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Scores 40-yard touchdown Sunday

Hilton caught three of six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Jacksonville.

Hilton got loose for a 40-yard score on 4th-and-2 in the third quarter to reduce his team's deficit to two touchdowns. His ability to pull off big plays in even the most difficult matchups makes Hilton difficult to bench, but he's been frustrating to own with fewer than 60 receiving yards in all but three games this season.