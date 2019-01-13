Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Scores late touchdown
Hilton (ankle) caught four of 10 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-13 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs.
Hilton was unable to connect with QB Andrew Luck throughout much of the game, but was able to haul in a 29-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to briefly keep the Colts' hopes alive. Hilton's ankle issues were apparent as he was seen limping throughout the contest. The 29-year-old said after the game he's been battling through a high and low-ankle sprain over the last few weeks, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports, and unfortunately it finally appeared to catch up to him somewhat Saturday. Hilton was still one of the top receivers in the league during 2018, catching 76 of 120 targets for 1,270 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.
