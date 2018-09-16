Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Scores second touchdown in two games

Hilton caught seven of 11 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-9 win over the Redskins.

Hilton racked up 71 yards on five catches in the first half, but his most important reception was a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Nobody's benefited more from quarterback Andrew Luck's return than Hilton, who has found the end zone in both games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories