Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Scores second touchdown in two games
Hilton caught seven of 11 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-9 win over the Redskins.
Hilton racked up 71 yards on five catches in the first half, but his most important reception was a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Nobody's benefited more from quarterback Andrew Luck's return than Hilton, who has found the end zone in both games this season.
