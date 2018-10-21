Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Scores twice in return
Hilton caught all four of his targets for 25 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 37-5 win over Buffalo.
Hilton was taken off the injury report after missing the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, and the speedy receiver looked back to his old self in this one. He caught a five-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and added a one-yard score early in the fourth. Expect Hilton's yardage to ramp up against the Raiders in Week 8, as Indianapolis' passing game will likely see an uptick in volume compared to this blowout win.
