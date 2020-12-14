Hilton caught five of seven targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 44-27 win over the Raiders.

Hilton got rolling with a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter and struck again from 41 yards out in the second. He led the team in receiving yardage for the third straight week and is averaging 92.3 yards per game during that span, which is a huge improvement over his numbers from the first nine games. Hilton also has four touchdowns during that span and will look to keep up his prolific recent form next Sunday against a Texans defense that was just lit up for 36 points by a pedestrian Bears attack.