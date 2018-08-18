Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Seen icing shoulder
Hilton was seen icing his shoulder at Saturday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Hilton exited practice early in order to remove his pads and ice his shoulders. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but expect an update once the Colts provide more clarity on the situation.
