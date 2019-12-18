Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Should see more snaps in Week 16

Hilton -- who returned to action in Week 15 following a two-game absence -- came out of Monday's loss to the Saints "well" from a health standpoint, according to coach Frank Reich, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hilton -- who was bouncing back from a nagging calf issue -- was limited to 29 of a possible 56snaps on offense Monday, but Reich noted Wednesday that he expects the wideout to see more playing time over the final two weeks of the regular season.

