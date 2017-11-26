Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Shut down by Titans again
Hilton contributed just two catches for 15 yards on five targets in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Titans.
Hilton tied running back Frank Gore for second on the team in targets behind tight end Jack Doyle's eight, but the speedy wideout finished a distant sixth in receiving yards. Tennessee did an incredible job containining the dangerous Hilton in their two meetings this season, holding him to a combined 34 yards on three catches. While he's showcased a high ceiling with a trio of performances over 150 yards, Hilton's been mostly disappointing the rest of the time with under 30 yards in six of his other eight appearances, including five of the past six.
