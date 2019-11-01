Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sidelined by non-contact calf injury
The calf issue that could sideline Hilton three-to-four weeks was a non-contact injury that the wideout sustained at Wednesday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The report notes that surgery is not an expected outcome for Hilton, nor is IR, but his anticipated multi-week absence means that the Colts will turn to Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Chester Rogers to head their wideout corps for the time being, with Devin Funchess (shoulder/IR) a candidate to help out down the road.
