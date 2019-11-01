Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sidelined by non-contact injury
The calf issue that could sideline Hilton three-to-four weeks was a non-contact injury that the wideout sustained at Wednesday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The report notes that neither surgery nor a stint on injured reserve is expected to be an outcome for Hilton, per Erickson. That said, Hilton's anticipated multi-week absence means that the Colts will turn to Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Chester Rogers to head their wideout corps for the time being, with Devin Funchess (shoulder) a candidate to help out down the road if he's reinstated from injured reserve.
