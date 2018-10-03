Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sidelined for Week 5
Hilton (chest/hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
The short week did Hilton no favors after he suffered a pair of injuries in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Texans. As a result, he'll miss his first game of the season, pressing Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal into expanded roles in the Colts' passing game.
