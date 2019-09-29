Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sidelined in Week 4
Hilton (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Hilton will miss just the fifth game of his career after the quad injury prevented him from practicing all week and rendered him doubtful heading into Sunday. With Hilton in street clothes, the Colts are lacking in an obvious top option among their remaining healthy receivers. None of Deon Cain, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell or Chester Rogers have exceeded four targets in any of the Colts' first three contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4