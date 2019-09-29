Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sidelined in Week 4

Hilton (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hilton will miss just the fifth game of his career after the quad injury prevented him from practicing all week and rendered him doubtful heading into Sunday. With Hilton in street clothes, the Colts are lacking in an obvious top option among their remaining healthy receivers. None of Deon Cain, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell or Chester Rogers have exceeded four targets in any of the Colts' first three contests.