Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sits out another practice

Hilton (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Normally back-to-back missed sessions would be alarming, but Hilton has only practiced twice over the past three weeks, yet has been able to work effectively through his ankle issue on game-days. Moreover, Hilton indicated Wednesday that he plans to play in Sunday's game against the Titans and we don't doubt him. That said, it's still possible that Hilton could be officially listed as questionable for this weekend's win-or-go-home contest.

