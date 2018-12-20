Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sits out another practice

Hilton (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Back-to-back missed practices would normally be ominous, but Hilton played in Week 15 despite not practicing leading up to the Colts' win over the Cowboys. We'll revisit Hilton's status Friday to see if he's able to practice in any capacity to close the week, but we'd expect him to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, in any case.

