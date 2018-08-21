Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sits out Monday

Hilton (shoulder) did not end up playing in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Hilton's availability for Monday's game was left unclear leading up to kickoff, but the Colts ultimately decided to play it safe and have him watch from the sidelines while he continues to recover from a sprained left shoulder.

