Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sits out practice
Hilton didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle issue.
Hilton has missed practice each of the last three Wednesdays with different listed injuries, so this could be more of a case of the Colts managing his reps more than anything. The wideout's status will be revisited Thursday, with his participation in practice in any capacity likely to clear up any concern about his availability this weekend against the Cowboys. Despite heading into Week 14 listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, Hilton logged 54 of 67 offensive snaps in the Colts' 24-21 win over the Texans, hauling in nine of his 12 targets for 199 yards.
