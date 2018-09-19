Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Hilton (quad) did not practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hilton's status will thus be worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Eagles approaches. Two weeks into the season, the wideout has logged back-to-back 11-target outings while serving as QB Andrew Luck' top passing target.

More News
Our Latest Stories