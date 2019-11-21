Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Slated for pre-game workout

The Colts plan to evaluate Hilton (calf) on the field before a final determination on his status for Thursday night's game against the Texans is made, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

With that, Hilton profiles as a game-time decision for Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff, though Werder also encouragingly notes that the wideout is expected to return to action this week. Per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site, Hilton is listed as questionable for the contest after being classified as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation following the team's walk-through.