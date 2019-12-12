Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Slated to see limited work Thursday
Hilton (calf) will be limited in what's being described as a modified practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, the Colts plan to proceed cautiously with Hilton, in the name of avoiding another setback with his calf injury. That said, the fact that the wideout will get some work in Thursday is at least a step in the right direction. Hilton last suited up in Week 12.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
12/12 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew goes game-by-game for Week 15, identifying the best starts...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Managing Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...