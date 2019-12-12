Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Slated to see limited work Thursday

Hilton (calf) will be limited in what's being described as a modified practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, the Colts plan to proceed cautiously with Hilton, in the name of avoiding another setback with his calf injury. That said, the fact that the wideout will get some work in Thursday is at least a step in the right direction. Hilton last suited up in Week 12.