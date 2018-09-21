Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Spotted at practice Friday

Hilton (quad) was spotted at Friday's practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

We'll circle back on the wideout's status once his level of practice participation and Week 3 injury designation are clarified, but his presence on the field Friday does bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Eagles.

