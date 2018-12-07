Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Still looking uncertain
Hilton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Houston.
Coach Frank Reich seemed to hint Hilton would be a game-time decision earlier Friday when he said he was cautiously optimistic about the wideout's chances to play. Hilton will surely do everything in his power to suit up, as it will be awfully difficult for the Colts to reach the playoffs if they drop to 6-7 with six in-conference losses. A limited practice Friday puts him on the right path, but a final decision may not be made until early Sunday ahead of the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Fellow wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (shoulder) has already been ruled out, leaving Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers as the top healthy options.
