Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Still tending to calf concern

Hilton said his calf "tightened up" during last Thursday's loss at Houston, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Returning from a three-game absence, Hilton was a distant fourth among Colts wide receivers in offensive snap share, seeing 37 percent to Zach Pascal's 88 percent, Marcus Johnson's 63 percent and Chester Rogers' 61 percent. No matter, Hilton led the group with three catches (on six targets) for 18 yards. In the wake of the game, he told Zak Keefer of The Athletic that he received treatment on his calf and intends to practice this week. Hilton will have his first chance to do so Wednesday.