Colts owner/CEO Jim Irsay said he wants to keep Hilton in Indianapolis,&nbsp;Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

While he averaged just 50.1 and 50.8 receiving yards per game the past two seasons, Hilton did have a surge of production late in the 2020 campaign, putting up 27/435/5 over the final six weeks. Now scheduled for unrestricted free agency, the 31-year-old wideout has already expressed a desire to re-sign with the Colts, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll take a hometown discount. There should be at least a handful of teams that view Hilton as a potential upgrade for their second or third WR spot.

