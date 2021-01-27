Colts owner/CEO Jim Irsay said he wants to keep Hilton in Indianapolis, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

While he averaged just 50.1 and 50.8 receiving yards per game the past two seasons, Hilton did have a surge of production late in the 2020 campaign, putting up 27/435/5 over the final six weeks. Now scheduled for unrestricted free agency, the 31-year-old wideout has already expressed a desire to re-sign with the Colts, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll take a hometown discount. There should be at least a handful of teams that view Hilton as a potential upgrade for their second or third WR spot.