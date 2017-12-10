Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Struggles to produce versus Bills
Hilton caught two of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Bills.
Hilton tied for the team lead in targets, but each of his receptions went for just 10 yards as Jacoby Brissett relied on short attempts in the snowy conditions. The wideout shook loose for 51 yards and a touchdown last week against the Jaguars, but he's failed to reach 30 receiving yards in six of the last eight games overall. Hilton remains capable of breaking off a long gain at any point, but a lack of consistent quarterback play as severely hampered his fantasy value. This should remain the case Thursday against the capable Broncos secondary.
More News
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Scores 40-yard touchdown Sunday•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Shut down by Titans again•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Underwhelming in Week 10 loss•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Active against Pittsburgh•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Could be game-time call Sunday•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...