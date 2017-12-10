Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Struggles to produce versus Bills

Hilton caught two of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Bills.

Hilton tied for the team lead in targets, but each of his receptions went for just 10 yards as Jacoby Brissett relied on short attempts in the snowy conditions. The wideout shook loose for 51 yards and a touchdown last week against the Jaguars, but he's failed to reach 30 receiving yards in six of the last eight games overall. Hilton remains capable of breaking off a long gain at any point, but a lack of consistent quarterback play as severely hampered his fantasy value. This should remain the case Thursday against the capable Broncos secondary.