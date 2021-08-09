Hilton has had a quiet start to training camp as he has struggled to connect with quarterback Jacob Eason, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 ESPN Indianapolis reports. "It's going to take time. But we are going to continue to work, and work," Hilton said.

With Carson Wentz out 5 to 12 weeks after foot surgery, Eason has taken over as the primary quarterback during training camp and most reviews from reporters so far have the passing offense struggling. Eason and Hilton hadn't worked with each other in practice before this training camp, so it doesn't sound like there's much chemistry early on. If Wentz isn't back before Week 1, Hilton's fantasy value could see a sharp decline.