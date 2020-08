Hilton was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List. Hilton suffered a strained hamstring while training at home, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Holder reports the injury is mild, but we'll need to watch Hilton's progress in training camp given his injury history. Hilton played a career-low 10 games last season due to a calf injury, after missing two games and being limited by abdominal and ankle injuries in 2018.