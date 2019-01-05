Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Suiting up Saturday
Hilton (ankle) is listed as active Saturday at Houston, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
After failing to practice in advance of this contest, Hilton entered the weekend as questionable. There is recent precedent for Hilton playing with no practice reps, as he did so Week 17 against the Titans, turning 81 percent of the snaps on offense into two catches (on six targets) for 61 yards. Hilton has found his most success as a pro against the Texans, who have allowed him to rack up career-high marks in receptions (76), targets (122), yards (1,445) and touchdowns (nine) in 14 matchups. On this occasion, he'll attempt to exploit a defense that ranked 28th versus the pass (260.4 yards per game) in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...