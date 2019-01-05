Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Suiting up Saturday

Hilton (ankle) is listed as active Saturday at Houston, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

After failing to practice in advance of this contest, Hilton entered the weekend as questionable. There is recent precedent for Hilton playing with no practice reps, as he did so Week 17 against the Titans, turning 81 percent of the snaps on offense into two catches (on six targets) for 61 yards. Hilton has found his most success as a pro against the Texans, who have allowed him to rack up career-high marks in receptions (76), targets (122), yards (1,445) and touchdowns (nine) in 14 matchups. On this occasion, he'll attempt to exploit a defense that ranked 28th versus the pass (260.4 yards per game) in 2018.