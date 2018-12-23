Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Suits up Sunday

Hilton (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After not practicing all week leading up to the Colts' matchup against the Cowboys last Sunday, Hilton suited up and logged 41 snaps (out of a possible 72) on offense, en route to hauling in five of his team-high eight targets for 85 yards. He's still working through his ankle issue, but on an encouraging note, Hilton was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday, which implies progress on that front.

